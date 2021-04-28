Chippewa TV

Thursday
AUTO RACING: NHRA: The Sportsman Series, Las Vegas (taped), FS2, 7 p.m.; Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal, ESPNU, 5:25 a.m. (Friday)
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Auburn at Georgia, SECN, 6 p.m.; Kentucky at Tennessee, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BEACH VOLLEYBALL: Pac-12 Tournament: Utah vs. Oregon, Play-In Game, Los Angeles, PAC-12N, 10 a.m.; Pac-12 Tournament: Washington vs. UCLA, First Round, Los Angeles, PAC-12N, 11:45 a.m.; Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona St. vs. Arizona, First Round, Los Angeles, PAC-12, 1:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Stanford, First Round, Los Angeles, PAC-12N, 3:45 p.m.; Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Southern Cal, First Round, Los Angeles, PAC-12N, 5 p.m.; Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Contenders Bracket First Round, Los Angeles, PAC-12N, 6:45 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE: Georgetown at Loyola (Md.), CBSSN, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Rutgers, Quarterfinal, University Park, Pa., BTN, 1 p.m.; Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Maryland, Quarterfinal, University Park, Pa., BTN, 4 p.m.; Big Ten Tournament: Penn St. vs. Johns Hopkins, Quarterfinal, University Park, Pa., BTN, 7 p.m.
GOLF: EPGA Tour: The Tenerife Open, First Round, Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain, GOLF, 8 a.m.; PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, First Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla., GOLF, 1 p.m.; LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Second Round, Sentosa Golf Club—Tanjong Course, Singapore, GOLF, 9:30 p.m.
HORSE RACING: America’s Day at The Races, FS2, 11:30 a.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: PFL 2: Rory MacDonald vs. Curtis Millender (Welterweights), Atlantic City, N.J., ESPN2, 8 p.m.
MLB: Philadelphia at St. Louis OR NY Yankees at Baltimore, MLBN, noon; Seattle at Houston (joined in progress), MLBN, 3 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Atlanta OR LA Dodgers at Milwaukee (6:30 p.m.), MLBN, 6 p.m.; Colorado at Arizona (joined in progress), MLBN, 10:30 p.m.
NBA: Brooklyn at Indiana, NBATV, 6 p.m.
NFL: NFL Draft: Round 1, Cleveland, NFLN, ABC, ESPN, 7 p.m.
NHL: Florida at Chicago, NBCSN, 7 p.m.; Calgary at Edmonton (joined in progress), NBCSN, 8 p.m.
RUGBY: NRL: South Sydney at Canberra, FS2, 4:30 a.m.; NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Melbourne, FS2, 3 a.m. (Friday).
MEN’S SOCCER: UEFA Europa League: TBA, Semifinals Leg 1 (taped), CBSSN, 8 p.m.; UEFA Europa League: TBA, Semifinals Leg 1 (taped), CBSSN, 10 p.m.
TENNIS: Madrid-WTA, Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 4 a.m.; Madrid-WTA, Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Quarterfinals, Madrid-WTA: Early Rounds, TENNIS, 4 a.m. (Friday); Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Quarterfinals, Madrid-WTA: Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m. (Friday).
Friday
AUTO RACING: Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal, ESPNU, 5:25 a.m.; Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal, ESPNU, 8:55 a.m.; Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal, ESPN2, 5:55 a.m. (Saturday).
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Florida A&M at Norfolk St., ESPNU, 3 p.m.; Vanderbilt at Florida, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S CURLING: World Curling Championship (taped), NBCSN, 6 p.m.
GOLF: EPGA Tour: The Tenerife Open, Second Round, Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain, GOLF, 8 a.m.; PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Woodlands Country Club—Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas, GOLF, 11 a.m.; PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Second Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla., GOLF, 1 p.m.; LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club—Tanjong Course, Singapore, GOLF, 9:30 p.m.