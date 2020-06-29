Chippewa TV
Chippewa TV

TUESDAY

BOXING

Top Rank: Alex Saucedo vs. Sonny Fredrickson (Junior Welterweights), Las Vegas, ESPN, 7 p.m.

KOREAN LEAGUE BASEBALL

Doosan at Kiwoom, ESPN, 4:25 a.m.; Hanwha at Kia, ESPN, 4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

MEN’S SOCCER

Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton, NBCSN, 2:10 p.m.

TENNIS The 2020 (Re)Open: Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 2, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; The 2020 (Re)Open: Altec Styslinger Tennis Exhibition: Semifinals, TENNIS, 11 a.m.; The 2020 (Re)Open: Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 3, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TENNIS, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

