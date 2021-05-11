Chippewa TV

 Skip to main content
Wednesday

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. Mississippi, First Round, Tuscaloosa, Ala., SECN, 11 a.m.; Atlantic Coast Tournament: Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse, First Round, Louisville, Ky., ACCN, noon; Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. LSU, First Round, Tuscaloosa, Ala., SECN, 1:40 p.m.; Atlantic Coast Tournament: North Carolina vs. NC State, First Round, Louisville, Ky., ACCN, 2:30 p.m.; Southeastern Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Tennessee, First Round, Tuscaloosa, Ala., SECN, 4:10 p.m.; Southeastern Tournament: Georgia vs. Kentucky, First Round, Tuscaloosa, Ala., SECN, 6:45 p.m.

GOLF: EPGA Tour: The Betfred British Masters, First Round, The Belfry; Brabazon Course, Warwickshire, England, GOLF, 7:30 a.m.

MLB: Baltimore at NY Mets OR Chicago Cubs at Cleveland (noon), MLBN, 11 a.m.; San Diego at Colorado, MLBN, 2 p.m.; Minnesota at Chicago White Sox OR LA Angels at Houston, MLBN, 7 p.m.

NBA: Washington at Atlanta, ESPN, 6:15 p.m.; Portland at Utah, ESPN, 8:35 p.m.

NFL: 2021 NFL Schedule Release, ESPN2, FS1, NFLN, 7 p.m.

NHL: Edmonton at Montréal, NHLN, 4 p.m.; Minnesota at St. Louis, NBCSN, 8 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER: Serie A: Juventus at Sassuolo, ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.; Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea, NBCSN, 2:10 p.m.

TENNIS: Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 3 a.m.; Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 3 a.m. (Thursday); Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m. (Thursday).

Thursday

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Missouri at Mississippi St., ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER: NCAA College Cup: Florida State vs. Virginia, Semifinal, Cary, N.C., ESPN2, 5 p.m.; NCAA College Cup: North Carolina vs. Santa Clara, Semifinal, Cary, N.C., ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF: EPGA Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Second Round, The Belfry; Brabazon Course, Warwickshire, England, GOLF, 7:30 a.m.; PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, First Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.

NBA: Philadelphia at Miami, TNT, 6:30 p.m.; Portland at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER: Bundesliga DFB Pokal: TBD, Final , ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

