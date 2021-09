Chippewa TV

Thursday

AUTO RACING: Formula 1: Practice 1, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, 3;25 a.m. (Friday)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Marshall at Appalachian St., ESPN, 6:30 p.m.; Alcorn St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, ESPNU, 6;30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER: Louisville at Syracuse, ACCN, 5 p.m.; Michigan at Rutgers, BTN, 5 p.m.; Arkansas at Texas A&M, SECN, 6 p.m.; Pittsburgh at Florida St., ACCN, 7 p.m.; Iowa at Indiana, BTN, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Arizona at Arizona St., PAC-12N, 8 p.m.

FUTSAL: FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs. Paraguay, Round of 16, Vilnius, Lithuania, FS2, 9:30 a.m.

GOLF: The Ryder Cup: Opening Ceremony, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis., GOLF, 4 p.m.

HORSE RACING: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 1 p.m.

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (Game 1), MLBN, noon; San Francisco at San Diego OR Atlanta at Arizona (Joined in Progress), MLBN, 3 p.m.; Pittsburgh at Philadelphia OR Washington at Cincinnati (Joined in Progress), MLBN, 6 p.m.; Houston at LA Angels, MLBN, 9 p.m.

NFL: Carolina at Houston, NFLN, 7:20 p.m.

RUGBY: NRL Playoffs: South Sydney vs. Manly-Warringah, Preliminary Final, Milton, Australia, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)

MEN’S SOCCER: CONCACAF League: FC Santa Lucia vs. Deportivo Saprissa, Round of 16 1st Leg, Guatemala City, FS2, 7 p.m.; CONCACAF League: CD Universitario vs. FC Motagua, Round of 16 1st Leg, La Chorrera, Panama, FS2, 9 p.m.

SWIMMING: ISL: Match 9, Naples, Italy, CBSSN, 1 p.m.

TENNIS: Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 3 p.m.; Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 1 a.m. (Friday); Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Quarterfinals, TENNIS, 5 a.m. (Friday)

TRIATHLON: Super League: Championship Series, London (Taped), CBSSN, 6 p.m.

WNBA: Playoff: Dallas at Chicago, First Round, Single Elimination, ESPN2, 7 p.m.; Playoff: New York at Phoenix, First Round, Single Elimination, ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Friday

AUTO RACING: Formula 1: Practice 1, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, ESPN2, 3;25 a.m.; Formula 1: Practice 2, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, ESPNU, 6:55 a.m.; Formula 1: Practice 3, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, ESPN2, 3;55 p.m.; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Victoria

BOXING: ShoBox: The New Generation, SHO, 9:35 p.m.

CFL: Saskatchewan at British Columbia, ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Brown at Harvard, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Wake Forest at Virginia, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

GOLF: The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Day 1, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis., GOLF, 7 a.m.; LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, First Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark. (Taped), GOLF, 8 p.m.; PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif. (Taped), GOLF, 10 p.m.

MLB: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, ESPN, 1 p.m.; New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox, ESPN, 6 p.m.

