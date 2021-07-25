Chippewa TV

sports on TV
Monday
GOLF EPGA Tour: The Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales (Taped), GOLF, 2:30 a.m.
MLB Atlanta at NY Mets (Game 1), MLBN, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Houston at Seattle OR Colorado at LA Angels (Games Joined in Progress), MLBN, 11 p.m.
TBT BASKETBALL TBT: Heartfire vs. Boeheim’s Army, Second Round, Peoria, Ill., ESPN2, 6 p.m.
TBT: Jackson vs. Always A Brave, Second Round, Peoria, Ill., ESPN2, 8 p.m.
TENNIS Atlanta-ATP & Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 4 a.m.
Atlanta-ATP & Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m.
Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 12:30 p.m.
Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 6 p.m.
Atlanta-ATP & Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 4 a.m. (Tuesday)
Atlanta-ATP & Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m. (Tuesday).
Tuesday
TBT BASKETBALL
Regional Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Regional Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN, 8 p.m.
Baseball
MLB
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 61 39 .610 —
Tampa Bay 60 40 .600 1
New York 51 47 .520 9
Toronto 49 46 .516 9½
Baltimore 34 64 .347 26
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 58 40 .592 —
Cleveland 49 48 .505 8½
Detroit 47 54 .465 12½
Kansas City 42 55 .433 15½
Minnesota 42 58 .420 17
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 61 39 .610 —
Oakland 56 44 .560 5
Seattle 53 46 .535 7½
Los Angeles 49 49 .500 11
Texas 35 65 .350 26
Saturday’s results
N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 3
Baltimore 5, Washington 3
L.A. Angels 2, Minnesota 1
Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 2
Houston 4, Texas 1
Milwaukee 6, Chicago White Sox 1
Kansas City 9, Detroit 8
Toronto 10, N.Y. Mets 3
Seattle 5, Oakland 4
Sunday’s results
Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Baltimore 5, Washington 4
Kansas City 6, Detroit 1
L.A. Angels 6, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Toronto 4
Houston 3, Texas 1
Oakland at Seattle (n)
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee (n)
Monday’s games
Toronto (Hatch 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 8-4), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-3) at Kansas City (Minor 7-8), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 2-3) at Minnesota (Pineda 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-8) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1), 8:38 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 7-5) at Seattle (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s games
Miami at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 52 44 .542 —
Philadelphia 49 49 .500 4
Atlanta 48 50 .490 5
Washington 45 53 .459 8
Miami 43 57 .430 11
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 58 41 .586 —
Cincinnati 51 48 .515 7
St. Louis 50 50 .500 8½
Chicago 49 51 .490 9½
Pittsburgh 38 60 .388 19½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 61 37 .622 —
Los Angeles 60 40 .600 2
San Diego 58 44 .569 5
Colorado 43 55 .439 18
Arizona 31 70 .307 31½
Saturday’s results
Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 3
Miami 3, San Diego 2
Baltimore 5, Washington 3
Atlanta 15, Philadelphia 3
Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 3
Milwaukee 6, Chicago White Sox 1
Toronto 10, N.Y. Mets 3
L.A. Dodgers 1, Colorado 0
Pittsburgh 10, San Francisco 2
Sunday’s results
Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1
Miami 9, San Diego 3
Baltimore 5, Washington 4
N.Y. Mets 5, Toronto 4
St. Louis 10, Cincinnati 6
Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 1
Pittsburgh at San Francisco (n)
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers (n)
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee (n)
Monday’s games
Atlanta (Muller 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-8), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Washington (Ross 5-8) at Philadelphia (Howard 0-2), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 8-4) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 12-4), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Wilson 2-3) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado (Senzatela 2-8) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1), 8:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s games
Miami at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.