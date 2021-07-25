Chippewa TV

 Skip to main content
Monday

GOLF EPGA Tour: The Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales (Taped), GOLF, 2:30 a.m.

MLB Atlanta at NY Mets (Game 1), MLBN, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Houston at Seattle OR Colorado at LA Angels (Games Joined in Progress), MLBN, 11 p.m.

TBT BASKETBALL TBT: Heartfire vs. Boeheim’s Army, Second Round, Peoria, Ill., ESPN2, 6 p.m.

TBT: Jackson vs. Always A Brave, Second Round, Peoria, Ill., ESPN2, 8 p.m.

TENNIS Atlanta-ATP & Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 4 a.m.

Atlanta-ATP & Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m.

Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 12:30 p.m.

Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 6 p.m.

Atlanta-ATP & Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 4 a.m. (Tuesday)

Atlanta-ATP & Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m. (Tuesday).

Tuesday

TBT BASKETBALL

Regional Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Regional Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Baseball

MLB

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 61 39 .610 —

Tampa Bay 60 40 .600 1

New York 51 47 .520 9

Toronto 49 46 .516 9½

Baltimore 34 64 .347 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 58 40 .592 —

Cleveland 49 48 .505 8½

Detroit 47 54 .465 12½

Kansas City 42 55 .433 15½

Minnesota 42 58 .420 17

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 61 39 .610 —

Oakland 56 44 .560 5

Seattle 53 46 .535 7½

Los Angeles 49 49 .500 11

Texas 35 65 .350 26

Saturday’s results

N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 3

Baltimore 5, Washington 3

L.A. Angels 2, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 2

Houston 4, Texas 1

Milwaukee 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Kansas City 9, Detroit 8

Toronto 10, N.Y. Mets 3

Seattle 5, Oakland 4

Sunday’s results

Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Baltimore 5, Washington 4

Kansas City 6, Detroit 1

L.A. Angels 6, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Toronto 4

Houston 3, Texas 1

Oakland at Seattle (n)

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee (n)

Monday’s games

Toronto (Hatch 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 8-4), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-3) at Kansas City (Minor 7-8), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 2-3) at Minnesota (Pineda 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-8) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1), 8:38 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 7-5) at Seattle (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

Miami at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 52 44 .542 —

Philadelphia 49 49 .500 4

Atlanta 48 50 .490 5

Washington 45 53 .459 8

Miami 43 57 .430 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 58 41 .586 —

Cincinnati 51 48 .515 7

St. Louis 50 50 .500 8½

Chicago 49 51 .490 9½

Pittsburgh 38 60 .388 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 61 37 .622 —

Los Angeles 60 40 .600 2

San Diego 58 44 .569 5

Colorado 43 55 .439 18

Arizona 31 70 .307 31½

Saturday’s results

Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 3

Miami 3, San Diego 2

Baltimore 5, Washington 3

Atlanta 15, Philadelphia 3

Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 3

Milwaukee 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Toronto 10, N.Y. Mets 3

L.A. Dodgers 1, Colorado 0

Pittsburgh 10, San Francisco 2

Sunday’s results

Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1

Miami 9, San Diego 3

Baltimore 5, Washington 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Toronto 4

St. Louis 10, Cincinnati 6

Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 1

Pittsburgh at San Francisco (n)

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers (n)

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee (n)

Monday’s games

Atlanta (Muller 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-8), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Washington (Ross 5-8) at Philadelphia (Howard 0-2), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 8-4) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 12-4), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wilson 2-3) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado (Senzatela 2-8) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1), 8:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

Miami at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

