Chippewa TV

Tuesday
KOREAN LEAGUE BASEBALL Kiwoom at Doosan, ESPN2, 4:25 a.m. Kiwoom at Doosan, ESPN2, 4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
LACROSSE PLL: Archers vs. Waterdogs, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, NBCSN, 6 p.m.; PLL: Chrome vs. Redwoods, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.
MLB NY Yankees at Philadelphia, FS1, 5 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland OR Kansas City at Detroit, MLBN, 6 p.m.; LA Dodgers at Houston, FS1, 8 p.m.; San Diego at San Francisco OR Seattle at LA Angels, MLBN, 8:30 p.m.
NHL Exhibition: Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN, 3 p.m.; Exhibition: Toronto vs. Montreal, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NHLN, 7 p.m.; Exhibition: Edmonton vs. Calgary, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NHLN, 9:30 p.m. NBA Exhibition: Memphis vs. Miami, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla., NBATV, 1 p.m.; Exhibition: San Antonio vs. Indiana, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., NBATV, 3 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER Serie A: Atalanta at Parma, ESPN, 12:25 p.m.; MLS is Back Tournament: Columbus vs. Minnesota United FC, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN, 7 p.m.; MLS is Back Tournament: Portland vs. FC Cincinnati, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
TENNIS WTT: Washington vs. Springfield, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., TENNIS, 10 a.m.; WTT: Philadelphia vs. San Diego, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., TENNIS, 2 p.m.; WTT: Orlando vs. New York, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., CBSSN, 6 p.m.
WNBA Minnesota vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN, 9 p.m.
