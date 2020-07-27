Chippewa TV

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Tuesday

KOREAN LEAGUE BASEBALL Kiwoom at Doosan, ESPN2, 4:25 a.m. Kiwoom at Doosan, ESPN2, 4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

LACROSSE PLL: Archers vs. Waterdogs, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, NBCSN, 6 p.m.; PLL: Chrome vs. Redwoods, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.

MLB NY Yankees at Philadelphia, FS1, 5 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland OR Kansas City at Detroit, MLBN, 6 p.m.; LA Dodgers at Houston, FS1, 8 p.m.; San Diego at San Francisco OR Seattle at LA Angels, MLBN, 8:30 p.m.

NHL Exhibition: Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN, 3 p.m.; Exhibition: Toronto vs. Montreal, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NHLN, 7 p.m.; Exhibition: Edmonton vs. Calgary, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NHLN, 9:30 p.m. NBA Exhibition: Memphis vs. Miami, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla., NBATV, 1 p.m.; Exhibition: San Antonio vs. Indiana, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., NBATV, 3 p.m.