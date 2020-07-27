Chippewa TV
0 comments

Chippewa TV

  • 0

Tuesday

KOREAN LEAGUE BASEBALL Kiwoom at Doosan, ESPN2, 4:25 a.m. Kiwoom at Doosan, ESPN2, 4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

LACROSSE PLL: Archers vs. Waterdogs, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, NBCSN, 6 p.m.; PLL: Chrome vs. Redwoods, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.

MLB NY Yankees at Philadelphia, FS1, 5 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland OR Kansas City at Detroit, MLBN, 6 p.m.; LA Dodgers at Houston, FS1, 8 p.m.; San Diego at San Francisco OR Seattle at LA Angels, MLBN, 8:30 p.m.

NHL Exhibition: Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN, 3 p.m.; Exhibition: Toronto vs. Montreal, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NHLN, 7 p.m.; Exhibition: Edmonton vs. Calgary, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NHLN, 9:30 p.m. NBA Exhibition: Memphis vs. Miami, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla., NBATV, 1 p.m.; Exhibition: San Antonio vs. Indiana, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., NBATV, 3 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER Serie A: Atalanta at Parma, ESPN, 12:25 p.m.; MLS is Back Tournament: Columbus vs. Minnesota United FC, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN, 7 p.m.; MLS is Back Tournament: Portland vs. FC Cincinnati, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

TENNIS WTT: Washington vs. Springfield, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., TENNIS, 10 a.m.; WTT: Philadelphia vs. San Diego, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., TENNIS, 2 p.m.; WTT: Orlando vs. New York, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., CBSSN, 6 p.m.

WNBA Minnesota vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN, 9 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chris 'Flash' Faschingbauer
Obituaries

Chris 'Flash' Faschingbauer

BLOOMER -- Chris “Flash” Faschingbauer, 53, of Bloomer passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 21, 2020, surrounded by family and friends, after …

+2
Stephen R. Bonk
Obituaries

Stephen R. Bonk

JIM FALLS — Stephen R. Bonk, 76, of Jim Falls, town of Anson, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News