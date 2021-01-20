Chippewa TV

Thursday
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL Southern California at Stanford, FS1, 4 p.m.; Rutgers at Penn State, BTN, 6 p.m.; Wichita State at Memphis, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Southeast Missouri State At Morehead State, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Portland at Brigham Young, CBSSN, 8 p.m.; Arizona at Arizona State, ESPN, 8 p.m.; UCLA At California, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; Indiana At Iowa, FS1, 8 p.m.; Utah at Washington State, PAC-12N, 9 p.m.; Colorado State At Utah State, FS1, 10 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL Michigan at Ohio State, BTN, 2 p.m.; Iowa at Maryland, BTN, 4 p.m.; Miami at Pittsburgh, ACCN, 5 p.m.; Georgia at South Carolina, SECN, 5:30 p.m.; Connecticut at Tennessee, ESPN, 6 p.m.; North Carolina State at Florida State, ACCN, 7 p.m.; Kentucky at Auburn, SECN, 7:30 p.m.; Syracuse at Louisville, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
GOLF LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, First Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., GOLF, 11 a.m.; PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, First Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses, La Quinta, Calif., GOLF, 2 p.m.; PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, First Round, Hualalai Golf Course, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, GOLF, 6 p.m.
NBA LA Lakers at Milwaukee, TNT, 6:30 p.m.; New Orleans at Utah, TNT, 9 p.m.
NHL Tampa Bay at Columbus, NBCSN, 6 p.m.; Montreal at Vancouver, NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.
SAILING America’s Cup: Prada Challenger Series (taped), NBCSN, 11:30 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER Premier League: Burnley at Liverpool, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.
Friday
COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY Michigan at Notre Dame, NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.
GOLF LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Second Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., GOLF, 11 a.m.; PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, Second Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses, La Quinta, Calif., GOLF, 2 p.m.; PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Second Round, Hualalai Golf Course, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, GOLF, 6 p.m.
NBA Boston at Philadelphia, ESPN, 6:45 p.m.; Denver at Phoenix, ESPN, 9:05 p.m.
SNOWBOARDING FIS: World Cup (taped), NBCSN, 11 p.m.