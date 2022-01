Chippewa TV

Thursday

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL: Stanford at Washington St., ESPNU, 4 p.m.; Seton Hall at DePaul, FS1, 4 p.m.; Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech, CBSSN, 6 p.m.; Ohio St. at Wisconsin, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; UNC-Asheville at Winthrop, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Butler at Georgetown, FS1, 6 p.m.; Rice at W. Kentucky, CBSSN, 8 p.m.; Georgia St. at South Alabama, ESPN2, 8 p.m.; SIU-Edwardsville at E. Illinois, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; Indiana at Iowa, FS1, 8 p.m.; Oregon at UCLA, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.; Loyola Marymount at San Francisco, CBSSN, 10 p.m.; BYU at Gonzaga, ESPN2, 10 p.m.; Oregon St. at Southern Cal, ESPNU, 10 p.m.; Colorado at Arizona, FS1, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Auburn at Florida, SECN, 4 p.m.; Virginia Tech at Duke, ACCN, 5 p.m.; Nebraska at Indiana, BTN, 5 p.m.; Texas A&M at South Carolina, SECN, 6 p.m.; Florida St. at Georgia Tech, ACCN, 7 p.m.; Michigan at Penn St., BTN, 7 p.m.; Tennessee at Vanderbilt, SECN, 8 p.m.; Arizona at Oregon St., PAC-12N, 9 p.m.

GOLF: PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship, First Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia (Taped), GOLF, 5 a.m.; PGA Tour: The Sony Open, First Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, GOLF, 7 p.m.; Asian Tour: The Singapore International Championship, Second Round, Tampines Course, Singapore, GOLF, midnight.

NBA: Golden State at Milwaukee, TNT, 6:30 p.m.; Portland at Denver, TNT, 9 p.m.

NHL: Philadelphia at Boston, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL: Playoff: Criollos de Caguas at Cangrejeros de Santurce, Semifinal, Game 6 (If Necessary), FS2, 5 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER: Spanish Super Cup: Atlético Madrid Vs. Athletic Bilbao, Semifinal, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ESPN2, 12:55 p.m.

TENNIS: Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nebraska at Purdue, FS1, 5:30 p.m.; VCU at St. Bonaventure, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.; Davidson at Richmond, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; Michigan at Illinois, FS1, 8 p.m.; Fresno St. at UNLV, FS1, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS: Oklahoma at Utah, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

GOLF: PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Second Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, GOLF, 6 p.m.; Asian Tour: The Singapore International Championship, Third Round, Tampines Course, Singapore, GOILF, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA: Boston at Philadelphia, ESPN, 6:45 p.m.; Dallas at Memphis, ESPN, 9:05 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER: Premier League: Crystal Palce at Brighton & Hove Albion, USA, 2 p.m.

