Chippewa TV
0 comments
ON TV

Chippewa TV

  • 0

THURSDAY

NASCAR AUTO RACING 7 p.m.

Xfinity Series The Shady Rays 200, FS1

MEN’S BASKETBALL 1 p.m.

TBT: The Money Team vs Jimmy V or Herd That, ESPN

3 p.m.

TBT: Overseas Elite vs Armored Athlete or Power of the Paw, ESPN

BOXING 7 p.m.

Top Rank: Jerry Forrest vs Carlos Takam, ESPN

GOLF 2 p.m.

PGA Tour: The Workday Charity Open, GOLF

HORSE RACING Noon

America’s Day at the Races, FS2

KBO BASEBALL 4:30 a.m. (Friday)

NC Dinos vs LG Twins, ESPN

MEN’S SOCCER 8 a.m.

MLS is Back Tournament: New York FC vs Philadelphia Union, ESPN

11:55 a.m.

Premier League: Tottenham at Bournemouth, NBCSN

12:25 p.m.

Serie A: Udinese at SPAL, ESPN2

2:10 p.m.

Premier League: Manchester United at Aston Villa, NBCSN

FRIDAY AUTO RACING 7 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco 300, FS1

GOLF 2 p.m.

PGA Tour The Workday Charity Open, GOLF

NBCSN, 4 p.m. and GOLF 9 p.m.

American Century Championship

HORSE RACING Noon

America’s Day at the Races, FS2

KBO BASEBALL 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Doosan Bears vs Lotte Giants, ESPN

MEN’S SOCCER 7 p.m.

MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs D.C. United, ESPN

9:30 p.m.

MLS is Back Tournament: Seattle vs San Jose, ESPN

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jane Hoel
Obituaries

Jane Hoel

STANLEY — Jane M. Hoel, 74, of Stanley died Monday, July 5, 2020. She was born June 30, 1946, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of the late Lesl…

Arlene A. Conrad
Obituaries

Arlene A. Conrad

Arlene A. Conrad, 80, of Chippewa Falls passed away suddenly Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at her residence.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News