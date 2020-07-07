Chippewa TV

THURSDAY
NASCAR AUTO RACING 7 p.m.
Xfinity Series The Shady Rays 200, FS1
MEN’S BASKETBALL 1 p.m.
TBT: The Money Team vs Jimmy V or Herd That, ESPN
3 p.m.
TBT: Overseas Elite vs Armored Athlete or Power of the Paw, ESPN
BOXING 7 p.m.
Top Rank: Jerry Forrest vs Carlos Takam, ESPN
GOLF 2 p.m.
PGA Tour: The Workday Charity Open, GOLF
HORSE RACING Noon
America’s Day at the Races, FS2
KBO BASEBALL 4:30 a.m. (Friday)
NC Dinos vs LG Twins, ESPN
MEN’S SOCCER 8 a.m.
MLS is Back Tournament: New York FC vs Philadelphia Union, ESPN
11:55 a.m.
Premier League: Tottenham at Bournemouth, NBCSN
12:25 p.m.
Serie A: Udinese at SPAL, ESPN2
2:10 p.m.
Premier League: Manchester United at Aston Villa, NBCSN
FRIDAY AUTO RACING 7 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco 300, FS1
GOLF 2 p.m.
PGA Tour The Workday Charity Open, GOLF
NBCSN, 4 p.m. and GOLF 9 p.m.
American Century Championship
HORSE RACING Noon
America’s Day at the Races, FS2
KBO BASEBALL 4 a.m. (Saturday)
Doosan Bears vs Lotte Giants, ESPN
MEN’S SOCCER 7 p.m.
MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs D.C. United, ESPN
9:30 p.m.
MLS is Back Tournament: Seattle vs San Jose, ESPN
