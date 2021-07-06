Chippewa TV

Wednesday
CYCLING: UCI: Tour de France, Stage 11, Sorgues to Malaucène, 124 miles, NBCSN, 5:30 a.m.
GOLF: PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Practice Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb., GOLF, 10 a.m.
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota OR Cleveland at Tampa Bay (11 a.m.), MLNB, noon; Boston at LA Angels OR Detroit at Texas (Joined in Progress), MLBN, 3 p.m.; LA Dodgers at Miami, ESPN, 6 p.m.; 2021 Home Run Derby Bracket Show, ESPN, 9 p.m.; Washington at San Diego OR NY Yankees at Seattle, MLBN, 9 p.m.
NHL: Stanley Cup Final: Montréal at Tampa Bay, Game 5, NBC, 7 p.m.
RUGBY: IRU: Cell C at British And Irish (Taped), NBCSN, 5 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: UEFA European Championships: England vs. Denmark, Semifinal, London, ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
TENNIS: WTA Tennis “Hamburg European Open, Early Rounds”, TENNIS, 4 a.m.; WTA Tennis “Hamburg European Open, Early Rounds”, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; ATP: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London, ESPN, 7 a.m.; ATP: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London, ESPN2, 7 a.m.; WTA Tennis “Hamburg European Open, Early Rounds”, TENNIS, 4 a.m. (Thursday); WTA Tennis “Hamburg European Open, Early Rounds”, TENNIS, 5 a.m. (Thursday)
WNBA: Dallas at Minnesota, ESPN2, 7 p.m.; Los Angeles at Seattle, CBSSN, 9 p.m.
Thursday
AUTO RACING: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa, FS1, 6 p.m.
CYCLING: UCI: Tour de France, Stage 12, Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to Nîmes, 99 miles, NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.; UCI: Tour de France, Stage 13, Nîmes to Carcassonne, 140 miles, NBCSN, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF: EPGA Tour: The Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, GOLF, 6:30 a.m.; PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, First Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb., GOLF, noon; PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, First Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill., GOLF, 2 p.m.; PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Second Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb., GOLF, 5 p.m.; LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, First Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio (Taped), GOLF, 8 p.m.
TENNIS: WTA: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London, ESPN, 7 a.m.