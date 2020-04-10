Chippewa Valley churches gear up online options for Easter services

“Being in an empty room with a camera to speak is certainly really, really strange,” Gunderson said. “I think we’re trying to see it as an opportunity. We’ve definitely seen some people that are outside of the driving distance to Cedarbrook popping into our Facebook feeds and popping into our online services. So we’ve seen some new people actually make donations which is cool or make faith commitments which is even more spectacular where people are hours or states away, finding a way to connect with their faith because of these online services.”

There has also been the challenge of staying connected with church-goers on daily announcements and events. Online weekly bulletins reach many but not all parishioners, so Cedarbrook and other churches have set up old-fashioned calling trees to keep those of all technological knowledge in the loop on events and announcements.

The disappearance of in-person attendance for services has also led to fewer financial contributions. Parishioners can set up online ways of contributing to local churches, with Gunderson saying local parishes also want to be understanding and sympathetic to those who may be going through difficult financial situations.