EAU CLAIRE — The Girls on the Run of Chippewa Valley’s spring season launches the week of Feb. 24, so there is still time for girls to register to join a team and get active this school year. Girls in grades three through eight can register for the program through one of the 22 participating elementary and middle schools. For girls who attend a school that does not currently have its own GOTR team, a GOTR representative will make a referral to the nearest team with open slots.
Teams are kept intentionally small, with between 15 to 20 girls per team. Participants meet twice a week after school for 90 minutes to practice. The program curriculum dates and time vary for each school. The program registration fee includes 20 lessons conducted by three GOTR-trained coaches, a healthy snack each session, all class materials, end-of-season celebration, 5K entry fee, a program and 5k t-shirt, water bottle, and a medal. Financial assistance is available to any girl who wants to participate and is accessible right within the online registration.
More than 400 girls across the Chippewa Valley participate in the GOTR program every spring, which delivers a season-long, experienced-based curriculum designed to develop confidence, friendship, strength, and emotional and spiritual health in young girls—all while integrating running. The season culminates with a 5K event where all GOTR participants come together to celebrate girl power.
Registration ends Friday, Feb. 21. Volunteer opportunities are ongoing. The Spring 5K Celebration takes place Saturday, May 9 at Carson Park in Eau Claire and is open for families, friends and community members.
