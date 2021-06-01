'Choked': Nadal's opponent flubs set points at French Open

Nadal trailed 5-2, and Popyrin was a point from ending the set streak while serving at 5-3, 40-30.

But Popyrin couldn’t close the deal there, double-faulting to deuce. Then came another set point for the 63rd-ranked Australian at Ad-In, but he shanked a leaping overhead, nearly hitting Nadal with the ball several feet beyond the baseline.

Two wild forehand misses later, Popyrin had given away the game. And soon enough, the match belonged to Nadal, too.

“The moment got to my head a little bit. You know, taking a set off Nadal, especially in French Open, is not the easiest thing to do,” Popyrin said.

And then, with a smile, he added: “The guy is solid. What can I say?”

Indeed, it’s not as if Nadal was feeling any sort of pressure at that juncture of the match. His mindset, he said afterward, essentially amounted to: “So what if I dropped that set? I already was up by two to none.”

“Match point is a different story,” he said. “You lose the point, you’re (done). You are back home. Here, you lose the set. OK. We are playing best-of-five. The other player needs to win two more sets to beat you, and I know I’m going to be there fighting for every single point.”