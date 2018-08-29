Chong N. Moua, 44, of 3211 Runway Ave., Eau Claire was charged Aug. 2 with possession with intent-amphetamine, possession with intent-THC and maintaining a drug trafficking place. Trempealeau County officers found 28 grams of suspected methamphetamine in Moua’s vehicle; investigators later found 17 grams of suspected meth, 38 grams of suspected THC, 61 Tramadol pills and drug paraphernalia in Moua’s residence, according to a criminal complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.