Ten million YouTube views, 110,000 YouTube subscribers, multiple International awards and now a headline show in the Chippewa Valley.
Up-and-coming New York City-based a cappella (vocals without instrumental accompaniment) group Backtrack is set to make a stop at the Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6. This is the group’s first visit to the Chippewa Valley.
Debra Johnson, executive director of the Heyde Center for the Arts, said the group is a great show for all ages due to its diverse song selection.
“The thing I like about Backtrack is they choose songs from a wide variety of eras,” Johnson said. “They play songs from The Weekend and Sia, artists younger people will know but older ones will not, but then they throw in songs from artists like Michael Jackson and The Beatles. If you don’t like one song, they are going to change it up and you’ll find something that you’ll enjoy.”
Backtrack formed in 2013 and the lineup currently consists of Mallory Moser (soprano), Melissa Jordano (alto), Mike Hinkle (tenor), Jojo Otseidu (bass) and Johnny Buffalo (beatbox). Jordano joined Backtrack Vocals in 2014 and said the group quickly changed their goals after finding quick initial success.
“When they formed, it was just with the sole purpose of creating music videos for YouTube,” Jordano said. “And when I joined the group back in 2014 we said, hey, let’s take this thing from the screen to the stage and try doing it live. Once we did that we quickly started to get some bookings and then a few years later here we are doing this full time. It’s been a really grassroots effort, and we’re really proud of where we’ve come in just a few short years.”
Since the group decided to pursue live performances, in addition to its millions of views on Youtube, Backtrack has garnered a number of prestigious awards. These awards include: the 2017 Steve Harvey’s Sing Off, the 2017 International Championship of A Cappella Open for Best Beatbox and Best Arrangement as well as the 2016 YouTube Next Up competition award.
Even when a group has developed a great live show, sometimes it is hard to pair the right venue with the right group. But, Johnson said Backtrack is a great fit for the evolving Heyde Center.
“We have great acoustic sound, but we also have a very intimate feel,” Johnson said. “Anywhere you sit you’re going to feel close. If you sit in our balcony you’ll have a wider look at the stage, but you’ll still be very close and have good sound thanks to the dome at the top of the ceiling. You just feel closer to the performers than you would at another venue, so I think Backtrack will sound great here.”
Translating anything from the video screen to the stage can be difficult, but Jordano said attendees can expect a high-energy, exciting show if they’ve only ever seen Backtrack’s YouTube videos previously.
“They can expect a fun show,” Jordano said. “What you don’t get from the videos is the interactive elements we throw into the show. We love to get to know the audience, and we love for them to get to know us, so they’ll get to see some of our process. High-quality music, memorable tunes, but we are also going to have fun and interactive portions that I don’t want to give away quite yet.”
For more information and tickets for the Backtrack performance, you can visit http://www.cvca.net/events/backtrack-vocals or call 715-726-9000. You can also view Backtrack vocals YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/backtrackvocals.
