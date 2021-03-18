Alice in Dairyland: The importance of agriculture education

As Alice in Dairyland, I work in the unique space of agriculture between farmers and consumers. Consumers are becoming more interested in where their food comes from, while producers are increasingly concerned about where and how they will share their message.

This year, National Agriculture Week is celebrated March 21 through 27. It is a time for producers, agricultural companies, schools, government agencies and countless others across the United States to recognize and celebrate the abundance provided by our nation’s agriculture community. This is the perfect opportunity to highlight something that is critical to the future of agriculture – agriculture education.

I’m often asked questions like, “What are you doing to connect with school-aged children?” or “How do we keep the next generation interested in careers within agriculture?” In today’s world, the average person is growing further removed from the farm, finding a workforce that has a background or interest in agriculture is certainly a challenge. However, the word “agriculture” in relation to future careers has evolved over the decades to encompass many opportunities for the next generation. Journalism, engineering, pharmaceuticals and medicine, marketing and computer science are all vital threads in agriculture.