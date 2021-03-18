Alice in Dairyland: The importance of agriculture education

As Alice in Dairyland, I work in the unique space of agriculture between farmers and consumers. Consumers are becoming more interested in where their food comes from, while producers are increasingly concerned about where and how they will share their message.
This year, National Agriculture Week is celebrated March 21 through 27. It is a time for producers, agricultural companies, schools, government agencies and countless others across the United States to recognize and celebrate the abundance provided by our nation’s agriculture community. This is the perfect opportunity to highlight something that is critical to the future of agriculture – agriculture education.
I’m often asked questions like, “What are you doing to connect with school-aged children?” or “How do we keep the next generation interested in careers within agriculture?” In today’s world, the average person is growing further removed from the farm, finding a workforce that has a background or interest in agriculture is certainly a challenge. However, the word “agriculture” in relation to future careers has evolved over the decades to encompass many opportunities for the next generation. Journalism, engineering, pharmaceuticals and medicine, marketing and computer science are all vital threads in agriculture.
Today, Wisconsin has over 435,000 jobs that are related to the agriculture industry, which has an economic impact of over $104.8 billion on our state. With a generation that is further removed from production agriculture than ever before, we need to reintroduce agriculture into their lives in a way that captivates while providing context. So, the question becomes, how do we meet the future generations where they are at and open their eyes to the endless possibilities?
We need to continue providing opportunities to experience it first-hand. By incorporating a broad range of skills into these activities that require the use of technology, teamwork and problem-solving, agriculture can become a relevant career for anyone.
Growing up on a dairy farm, I was already exposed to one of the many areas of agriculture, but it wasn’t until I started to learn about agriculture that I truly began to treasure my upbringing. Joining ag-focused organizations, such as 4-H, taught me more about areas of agriculture that I was unfamiliar with and how much they provide to their communities. Agriculture education in school is vital to future generations and sheds light on an industry that provides fuel, food and fiber to many communities.
Incorporating active learning into classrooms is increasingly important, and organizations out of the classroom, such as FFA and 4-H, are integral in inspiring future generations. If we provide engaging and interactive agricultural education, future generations will provide the innovation, creativity and inspiration that will keep our agriculture industry thriving.