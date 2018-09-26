A local legend’s lifelong dedication to sports has been bound together for readers to enjoy.
On Wednesday afternoon at the Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls, co-authors of the book “Gus Dorais: Gridiron Innovator, All-American and Hall of Fame Coach,” Joe Niese and Bob Dorais held a public book signing in celebration of their recently published biography on the football legend Gus Dorais.
Gus Dorais, a Chippewa Falls native, was an influential football player and coach throughout the first half of the 20th century. He played football for the University of Notre Dame, played professionally with the Fort Wayne Friars and the Massillon Tigers before the National Football League was established, and went on to become a hall of fame baseball, football and basketball coach for teams such as Notre Dame, Gonzaga and the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Bob Dorais, Gus Dorais’ grandson, said the book shows what an impact Gus had on football in its infancy.
“He was a very humble guy and he dedicated his life to the game,” Dorais said. “Throughout the book readers will have a few laughs, because there are some great stories. He played with some of the biggest names, not just in college football, but professional football as well, including Jim Thorpe. It’s not just a dry biography.”
Niese said the inspiration for writing the book began with a personal connection to Dorais’ legacy.
“It started with playing football at Dorais field in high school for Eau Claire Regis,” Niese said. “I came across a file on Dorais at the public library where I work, and I started to dig a little deeper on Dorais’ story and it went from there.”
Having written two adult biographies on baseball players Burleigh Grimes and Andy Pafko, Niese said the process for writing the book was still a long one, but had help from Bob Dorais once the project started moving along.
“The whole process took about four years,” Niese said. “My initial push is to always dive head first into newspaper accounts and try to get binders of information together. And then I start reaching out to family, and that’s where Bob and I made a connection. He’d been working on a book for a couple of decades, but had set it aside for about a decade-and-a-half. This kind of reinvigorated him and the process went from there.”
For those unfamiliar with Gus Dorais’ story, Niese said football fans of all ages will be able to get something out of the book.
“It’s a great story and I hope readers will feel the same way,” Niese said. “I think people will have a little more pride in Chippewa Falls after reading it and I think there will be some national appeal with Dorais playing at Notre Dame and coaching across the country. There’s just a lot of football history packed into it that I think people will enjoy.”
Bob Dorais said the book is a great football story, but isn’t a typical biography.
“I think it gives a good insight on the origins of the game,” Dorais said. “I think everyone takes it for granted, because football is a great game, but it didn’t start out that way. In fact, around 1905 it was almost canceled throughout the country because of the amount of deaths and injuries. So, you get a good picture of this game evolved and grew up through this book. For any serious football fan, it’s a great look back on how the game got to where it is today.”
Those interested in purchasing the book, “Gus Dorais: Gridiron Innovator, All-American and Hall of Fame Coach,” can visit https://www.gusdorais.com/.
