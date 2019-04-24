A cluster of courses offered at Chippewa Falls Senior High School is helping prepare students for real-world scenarios in multiple scientific fields.
Project Lead the Way is a group of four courses offered to students at Chi-Hi aimed at applying math, science and technology to courses to help prepare students for on-the-job problems. There are four courses offered including principles of engineering, introduction to engineering and design, computer science essentials and civil engineering and architecture.
College credit is also offered in some cases if the student earns a high enough score on the end of the year test, similar to an Advanced Placement class and test.
There are 156 students enrolled in at least one course, and over the coming summer another teacher is being trained to teach these courses, with the hope of expanding the number of students enrolled.
An additional class in environmental design is also in consideration to join the Project Lead the Way course catalog in the fall of 2020.
An instructor and three students from the Project Lead the Way program visited the monthly Chippewa Falls School District meeting Monday, where they shared their thoughts on the introduction to engineering and design course.
Chi-Hi Freshman and hopeful future engineer Grace Wild said the class is helpful as it merges traditionally textbook-heavy courses like math and science with real-world applications.
“We use math and science skills and we actually apply them to real world problems in order to develop useful solutions,” Wild said. “The problems we work on having practical applications, so we can use the skills we learn in the class and will help us out in the future. I’m looking to have a career in career in engineering, so this class is starting me out on learning some things associated with that.”
Ian McCormick, a Chi-Hi student, said his favorite part is not having to adhere to a traditional lecture, note-taking then test structure.
“My favorite part about the class is you’re not being just taught, you’re more given a demo and then you go and make your own version while you follow the directions,” McCormick said. “We also get to work in groups, so that’s more of a real world scenario, and that’s what Project Lead the Way is all about, actually preparing you for the real world.”
The introduction to engineering and design class also uses technology that is in use throughout many scientific fields. Chi-Hi has three 3D printers, and students often use them to make their inventions and projects come to life.
Technical Education teacher Steve Anderson said the students get to make their projects their own, and all have the some constraints placed on their projects.
“A lot of them are using the 3D printers and coming up with their own product, that’s the really open ended part of the course,” Anderson said. “But they’ve all got the same constraints and the same parameters, but they still have the flexibility to do their own project.”
While the class is beneficial for offering real world skills and potential college credit, Chi-Hi freshman Iverson Cruz said the best part about the classes offered in the Project Lead the Way program is getting to open up your mind and explore the field of science.
“This class really brings your projects and ideas to life,” Cruz said. “It helps you understand how to be an engineer and how to find flaws in something and fix it and tailor it to your preference. We can be innovators and inventors ourselves.”
For more information on the Project Lead the Way program, visit the Chippewa Falls School District website, cfsd.chipfalls.k12.wi.us.
