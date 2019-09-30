A Chippewa Falls literary landmark is launching a new initiative to bring Chippewa Valley book lovers together.
The Chippewa Falls Public Library is putting together a community read of the novel “Virgil Wander,” by renowned author Leif Enger, who is a past winner of the Independent Publisher Book Award and the author of the best-selling books “Peace Like a River” and “So Brave, Young and Handsome.”
This project is a part of the Chippewa Valley Book Festival and Chippewa Valley community members are encouraged to read the novel and meet at one of the four events associated with the community read.
There will be three book discussions of “Virgil Wander,” the first being on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Lucy’s Deli at 10 a.m., the second on Monday, Oct. 14, at the Chippewa Falls Public Library at 6:30 p.m. and the final will be on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m.
The community read and book discussions will culminate during the main event on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Heyde Center for the Arts from 7-8 p.m. where author Leif Enger will be conducting a presentation on his book followed by an autograph signing after the event.
Joe Niese, Chippewa Falls Public Library director, said the goal of the library’s first sponsored community read is to bring readers together and also start a dialogue that may benefit the Chippewa Falls community.
“I think book groups, having a community read and bringing people together to discuss something is really positive,” Niese said. “Maybe they’ll discuss the book and maybe they’ll discuss some of the larger issues in the community as well. That’s the two-fold-goal of the community read, not only engaging people with the book, but maybe in bigger themes as well.”
Friends of the Library president Connie Russell said the decision to choose Enger’s book as the focus for the community read was made due to the coinciding 150th anniversary of the city of Chippewa Falls and the 50th anniversary of the Chippewa Falls Public Library in its current location, and the small-town themes laden through the 2018 published novel.
“It’s a very upbeat story,” Russell said. “There isn’t anything in it I think would offend anyone. It’s about people trying to bring their small town back to life and having a celebration in that small town. We thought those ideas fit with the anniversary of our city, so we decided to go with it.”
Russell and Niese have been helping community members access the book by purchasing and giving away free paperback copies at local coffee shops and restaurants such as Bridge Street Brew and Lucy’s Deli, and County Treasures Hallmark purchased a large quantity of books and is selling them at 20 percent off to help readers get their hands on a physical copy of the literary work prior to the book discussions and signing event.
The community read of “Virgil Wander” is part of the Chippewa Valley Book Festival, a long-standing event taking place from Oct. 21-27. The festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary and continues to offer a wide variety of opportunities for local authors to have their work hit the eyes of community members, multiple national best-selling authors will be visiting the area and book sales and signings will be taking place in Chippewa Falls, Menomonie, Altoona, Fall Creek and Eau Claire.
Russell said she hopes books continue to make their way to as many readers as possible and she is looking forward to what may come from a wide variety of people and perspectives coming together during the subsequent events.
“We encourage people to pick up and read the books they received in the coffee shops,” Russell said. “Hopefully then they pass them on to someone else or return them to the coffee shops so as many people get to read them as possible. This event will bring people together and hopefully this will grow so it’s something we can do again.”
