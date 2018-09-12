Located on a bridge between a river and a cedar,
For your next holiday, see us for a schnitt that is sweeter.
Grab your friends to as the search continues for the medallion hidden on public property in the Chippewa Falls community.
Clues brought to you by Chippewa County Historical Society, Chippewa County Genealogical Society, Chippewa Area History Center.
