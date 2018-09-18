The Chippewa Falls City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to ban open-flame candles and fixtures, including sky lanterns.
Council members John Monarski, Rob Keifer, CW King, Chuck Hall, Paul Olson, Paul Nadreau and Robert Hoekstra all voted to approve the ordinance banning the open-flame objects.
A sky lantern, or a Chinese lantern as it is commonly referred to, is a small hot-air balloon made of paper, cardboard or metal with an opening at the bottom where a fire is lit and the object is lifted into the air and continues to rise. They are often used on various holidays such as Chinese New Year and commonly can be seen at weddings.
City Council member Chuck Hull, said the ordinance is precautionary.
“I don’t believe it is in response to anything that’s actually happened, it’s more of just a preemptive measure,” Hull said. “Things often can end up anywhere in dry conditions and don’t believe there is an event that is ordinance precipitates from.”
Mayor Gregory Hoffman said the ordinance is in response to some events in neighboring areas.
“Other communities have had some issues,” Hoffman said. “We haven’t had any issues yet, but we wanted to take a precautionary measure to make sure it didn’t happen here.”
The ordinance bans the use of open-flame candles, and specifically sky lanterns in the city of Chippewa Falls, and bans the entry of these lanterns or candles from outside of the city.
This precautionary measure was introduced in August when dry spring and summer seasons raised concerns of increased fire vulnerability, and the nature of the flames used with these products caused the ordinance to come into play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.