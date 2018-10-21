On Saturday, the Eagle Point Volunteer Fire Department in Chippewa Falls held an open house to show their support for their community.
The Eagle Point Volunteer Fire Department is comprised of 22 individuals consisting of EMRs, EMTs, first responders and volunteer fire fighters. Most fire departments located in less populated areas are staffed by mostly volunteers and many of the staffers are on call 24/7.
Chippewa Falls resident Cathy Reinhart said she is thankful to have a group of firefighters around in case the community needs them.
“I really appreciate their willingness to put themselves in harm’s way for us,” Reinhart said. “It’s hard for people to imagine what some of these people have to go through when something happens. Getting to be here and see what all goes into it is something I’ll remember and will help me appreciate even more the service the workers here provide every day.”
For five hours Saturday, the men and women of the Eagle Point Volunteer Fire Department opened their doors to anyone with the curiosity to see what they do every day. Fire trucks, various firefighting equipment and other various items in the building were on display and readily available to check out for the attendees of the event. Some of the staff made themselves available as well for questions about how the fire department worked and what they do daily even if a fire doesn’t break out.
Eau Claire resident Aaron Bleyaert said his kids enjoyed coming out to the event and getting to connect with local firefighters.
“My kids are having a great time here,” Bleyaert said. “They are at the age where they really look up to these guys, so to be able to see their trucks and get to talk to them is cool. This building is one of the coolest in the area and we really appreciate them taking the time to put this on today.”
The department offered turkey sandwiches, a baked potato bar, a variety of drinks and other concessions to the attendees to help them feel as at home as possible. In addition to the concessions and the tours, attendees had the opportunity to win fire extinguishers, smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors a number of times throughout the day.
Bleyaert said he hopes the individuals who attended the event left with a deeper appreciate for what the volunteer firefighters do every day.
“We take them for granted a lot,” Bleyaert said. “If a fire starts we can call them for help and it’s hard not to take them for granted. I just want people to know what these people sacrifice every day and how dangerous their lives can get fast if something happens. I just want them to know we appreciate their service.”
For more events and information on the Eagle Point Volunteer Fire Department, you can visit them on Facebook at facebook.com/eaglepointfiredepartment.
