It’s a collection of women coming together for the collective good of women.
Women with Purpose, according to president Connie Szak, aims to empower, equip and encourage women to lead balanced, purposeful lives. The faith-based nonprofit holds monthly luncheons at the Lake Hallie Eagle’s Club and brings in guest speakers.
“We want to bring women together in a safe environment,” Szak said. “We want it to be a safe place where they can come month after month and talk, network and get to know each other. But we want to go beyond that. We want to have resources for women should they need the services of Cindy, who is our prayer based counseling minister. It’s not just bringing women together for a luncheon, we do have avenues for resources whether they are in a crisis situation, or whether they just really want to step out of the boat and find something productive to do.”
At Wednesday’s luncheon, the speakers were Heather Wittig and Jenni Patnode, co-founders of Pink Box Purpose, which is a nonprofit charity that provide girls worldwide with access to reusable hygiene items and teach them the love of God as well.
The main phrase incorporated into the event was, “Get out of the boat.” This phrase refers to a biblical story in which Peter is asked to get out of a boat and walk on water to Jesus. The theme of these story is you can take chances and do things that scare you as long as you keep your eyes focused on God Patnode said.
“If you want to walk on water, you have to get out of the boat,” Patnode said. “There’s something pressing on all of us, something out of our comfort zone that absolutely terrifies us. Maybe it’s to invite someone new to coffee or lunch, to volunteer, to join a group, to sing or read at church, we just need to remember to get out of the boat because Jesus is on the shore waiting for us.”
The presentation consisted of the two presenters expressing anecdotal stories about their past to show how “getting out of the boat” helped them find purpose and ultimately start Pink Box Purpose.
Finally, after the products the organization makes and sells were shown to the audience, the roughly 75 women in attendance congregated and discussed the organization and how to get involved in an informal manner.
Szak said Women with Purpose will continue to put on these types of informational events after their second season concludes, but ultimately they hope to provide women with additional resources beyond their current operation.
“One of the things we’re hoping to do in the future as we grow, and build a better foundation under us, is to offer scholarships for women,” Szak said. “We have a vision of really helping women and being able to offer women opportunities to go to conferences, get counseling or an education. We have high hopes for what we can do in the future.”
The next event on the Women with Purpose calendar is from 11:45 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14. Toni Mattson, director of programs and ministries at Trinity Equestrian Center in Eau Claire, will speak on her style of therapy, which incorporates horses. In addition to the presentation, all women veterans in attendance will be offered free lunch due in part to the close proximity to Veterans Day.
