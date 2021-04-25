Father Altman under fire for COVID protocols, vaccine misinformation

“If we do this well, we don’t have to worry about any restrictions on us in the future,” he said, noting that they were on camera.

Another video from Palm Sunday this year, which in the description says was taken on a cell phone from what appears to be the audience, Altman’s tone on the pandemic sharply differed.

“A year ago this Palm Sunday, the godless madness already had taken control but only nine of us were allowed in here, including me. Let us reject and cast off the godless madness now and forevermore,” Altman said. “And let us realize that we do not fear dying so much that we fear to live.”

Later in the video he notes, “True this year we have quite a few more people in here.”

The publisher of the video titles the sermon “The COVID Puppy and the Masked-up Mother,” where Altman tells a story of a dog without socialization who barks at a visitor, and a baby who finally stops crying once his mom takes off her mask.

“You’ve all heard the horror stories, all because godless vermin fed us fear and instituted godless, Nazi-esque controls on all of us and on those we love,” Altman said.