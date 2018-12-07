EAU CLAIRE, WI- December 7, 2018— Kwik Trip, Inc. has been named the 2018 ‘Organization of the Year’ by Feed My People Food Bank. Their exemplary service through food rescue and food safety directly benefits thousands of residents who struggle with food insecurity in west central Wisconsin. A brief award presentation will be held today at 11:20 AM at the Lismore Hotel to honor their commitment.
“Kwik Trip is a true game changer in rural areas experiencing the effects of limited food resources. Not only do they support efforts to help end hunger by providing a variety of food, but they also raise awareness of the issue and give financial support,” said Emily Moore, Feed My People’s Executive Director.
Currently, Kwik Trip has 42 donor stores in the Feed My People service area, with donations of more than 100,000 pounds of food this year. Many store locations are in rural communities where there is little access to affordable, healthy food. Kwik Trip partners with FMP and other food banks in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa to coordinate the relationship between local food pantries and their stores for food rescue.
Kwik Trip continues to add new types of food to be rescued including meat, eggs, and also more produce. In addition to their food donation programs, Kwik Trip hosts an icon sale each winter asking their guests to contribute monetarily to the fight against hunger, passing that money along to local food pantries.
“We’ve been very fortunate,” said the founder and CEO of Kwik Trip, Don Zietlow, “Years ago we used to discard food, and today we are glad to donate eggs, milk, salads, whatever it may be, to make a difference in those communities. Seeing a smile on a kid’s face is the best part.”
Kwik Trip is also a leader in food safety and food protection. Kwik Trip helped create a state-of-the-art food safety lab in 2008, located on their La Crosse campus. Frustrated by food waste, and with a desire to divert edible food to those in need, Kwik Trip then piloted a food donation program with their local food bank. They selected Feeding America to partner with them because of their high food safety standards and proactive approach to ensure a safe food chain.
Feed My People Food Bank (FMP) partners with over 200 hunger-relief programs in west central Wisconsin to provide food to community members in need. FMP distributes 7.5 million pounds of food annually to approximately 70,000 individuals living in its 14 county service area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.