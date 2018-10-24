An atypical depiction of one of America’s seminal accomplishments.
“First Man,” is the third film by Academy Award winning director Damien Chazelle. The film stars Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy with appearances by Kyle Chandler, Corey Stoll and Lukas Haas.
This film marks the second pairing of Chazelle as Gosling, previously working together on the Academy Award winning 2016 musical “La La Land.” However, instead of singing and dancing, this time the two came together to tell the story of Neil Armstrong and the historic road to the Apollo 11 space mission in 1969 which landed the first human being on the surface of the Moon.
The performances in “First Man” are the first discernible aspect of the film. Gosling delivers a powerful performance as Neil Armstrong, offering a glimpse into what Armstrong’s personality was actually like when you separate him from the legend and American hero society has built him up to be.
Gosling is known for subtle and intense performances, perfecting the style in previous movies like “Drive” and “Only God Forgives.” This style made him perfect for this role, as research and anecdotes suggest Armstrong was a quiet and emotionally unavailable man.
A striking scene featuring Gosling is after a tragedy befalls the Armstrong family early in the film, Gosling’s character escapes into a quiet room in his home to cry in a realistic and heartbreaking fashion.
Claire Foy, who plays Janet Shearon (Armstrong’s first wife), offers a powerful performance alongside Gosling. Throughout the film you can read the disdain and worry on her face as the reality sets in that her husband may never come home from a looming daring mission to an uncharted part of the universe.
A scene that is likely to appear on her Oscar reel is when Armstrong is preparing to leave for the final mission to the moon. The pain you see on her face when she forces Armstrong to sit his children down and tell them he may never come home is likely to have audiences tense up and hold their children close. And while the acting in this film is often understated and powerful, the film really shines in its cinematography.
The American flag flying high, perfectly framed shots as astronauts fly to the moon and undying support from everyone around them as they, as Armstrong famously said, “Take one small step for man and one giant leap for mankind.” Those film making treatments present in films such as “Apollo 13,” are nowhere to be found in “First Man.”
Space travel is depicted as claustrophobic and uncertain, tension arises between astronauts as selfish desires and death enter the fold and wives support for their Moon-destined husbands as they fear for their family’s stability and livelihood. Chazelle depicts the situation in the most realistic way possible, as a Justin Herwitz score offers a unique undertone which will have audiences perplexed and compelled.
While the film shines in the pure film making technique and portrayal of an event, a lot of people can remember from earlier in their lifetimes categories, the film struggles slightly in a few key areas.
A common complaint with the film is it is too long. At two hours, 21 minutes, it can be a challenge to remain engaged throughout the run time. Also, whether it is due in part that Armstrong was a private man, the film suffers at times to keep the viewer emotionally engaged. Gosling portrays Armstrong as a man who doesn’t have the normal response to gut-wrenching situations, so the connection to his character is sometimes a miss.
The final aspect of the film which may throw off viewers is Corey Stoll’s portrayal of Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the Moon. Aldrin is portrayed as selfish, emotionally insensitive and a heel to Gosling’s character, a far cry from the being the publicly loved face of the Apollo 11 mission for the past half century.
Overall, “First Man,” is a must see in-theater cinematic achievement which may not connect with a mainstream audience due to its atypical portrayal of a crowning American achievement. Gosling shines as Armstrong, Chazelle’s cinematography is intoxicating and despite some of its shortcomings, the moment Armstrong and Aldrin set foot on the lunar surface is a moment movie goers won’t soon forget.
My rating for First Man is a strong 9/10.
