EAU CLAIRE — The “Gardens in Bloom” annual garden tour is set for Saturday, July 13, 2019. The tour is sponsored by the Eau Claire Garden Club. This year’s tour features seven unique gardens on the west side of Eau Claire with historic and modern designs. Several of the gardens have breathtaking views of the city. Tour hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine.
Each of the seven gardens offers an opportunity to find inspiration in large or small outdoor projects. Among the sites on this year’s tour are a secluded sanctuary garden; a sustainable garden showcasing solar and geothermal installations; an Asian-inspired design with pagoda and tea house; a whimsical garden combining flowers, herbs, and vegetables; a historic home site with more than 100 varieties of daylilies; a garden incorporating classic cars, a fragrant stroll among beds filled with roses and wisteria; and stunning overlooks of the city and its rivers.
In addition, a Garden Marketplace at one of the tour sites allows tour guests to browse and shop from a large selection of creative garden crafts, artwork and plants. Tour guests will want to snap a memorable photo of themselves using one of the “picture frames” available in the gardens. Lunch will also be available for purchase at one of the garden sites during the tour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with catering provided by Big Stack Meat & Catering.
Tickets are $15 and are available starting June 1st at all three Eau Claire Festival Food stores or at eauclairegardenclub.com. Tickets may also be purchased at all garden tour locations on the day of the event.
Proceeds from the Gardens in Bloom Tour help fund a grant program supporting community garden projects and horticultural education around the Chippewa Valley.
