The epitome of warn out nostalgia driven sequels.
“Halloween,” a.k.a. “Halloween (2018)” is the latest film in the slasher franchise of the same name. The film is directed by David Gordon Green and stars Jamie Lee Curtis as the protagonist Laurie Strode, who after 40 years, is forced to face serial killer Michael Myers once again. Myers escapes prison for the murders he committed on Halloween night in 1978 to face the woman who once evaded him, but he doesn’t know what’s waiting for him.
For those who aren’t familiar with the Halloween franchise, it is about as complicated as learning Latin at the age of 97. For starters there are now 11 films in the franchise, starting in 1978 with “Halloween,” and the latest being 2018’s “Halloween.”
The latest film acts as a direct sequel to the original, effectively retconning all other entries in the franchise. “Halloween (2018)” is the third film in the series with the same title, it is the third direct second film in the series, but the only Halloween II to be only called, “Halloween.” It’s a confusing timeline, but effectively the film acts as if only two films in the franchise exist.
“Halloween (2018),” focuses on the character of Laurie Strode, who after evading Michael Myers on Halloween night decades ago has experienced prolonged trauma from the event that have affected her home life and caused her to constantly prepare for Myers return. The film also focuses on Strode’s daughter and granddaughter, who after passing Strode’s behavior off as psychotic, become entangled in the bloody return of Halloween’s most notorious killer.
The film does one thing very well, it panders to its audience. Throughout the film are callbacks to the original, near recreations of iconic scenes from the first film and a body count that will satisfy the modern day’s more morbid and blood thirsty audience. Curtis’ performance is strong as Strode as well (even though her screen time is far more limited than expected), but besides those aspects the feature leaves so much potential on the table.
Wasted potential plagues this movie. After the 10 previous variations of Myers stalking young adults on Halloween night ending with an open door for a sequel, the area in which this sequel could have differentiated itself is in the psychology elements of Myers. A few of the characters in the film initially seek to understand why Myers does what he does or what he gets out of it. But all too quickly these questions remain unanswered and unexplored, leaving the audience with only the ability to latch on to horror movie tropes the original coined almost a half-century ago.
A killer you can’t find because he hunts on a night everyone is already wearing a mask? Well, for some reason the filmmakers behind “Halloween (2018),” felt this was a situation that should spawn misplaced humor at pivotal moments. Strode’s daughter’s husband makes inappropriate jokes (both in terms of timing and content), a child, when confronted by Myers makes jokes as if he were acting in a YouTube parody video, and a few characters are placed in the film solely for comedic relief.
Besides the wasted potential and the unneeded humor, the film’s weakest aspect is the amount of horror and plot clichés present in it.
Inventing tropes isn’t a reason or an excuse to continue to abuse them. Whether it is characters making empty headed decisions, jump scares accompanied by music at peak volumes or a character doing something because they are “pure evil,” “Halloween (2018),” doesn’t offer anything new. While watching the movie, it feels like you’ve seen this movie 100 times over the past 40 years.
“Halloween (2018),” is a film that doesn’t offer anything new to the horror genre, but judging by its high box office revenue and fan acclaim, is certain to satisfy the popcorn munching Transformers loving movie goers of the world who are looking for a generic good time without a lot of substance.
My rating for “Halloween (2018),” is a decent-to-lite 4/10.
