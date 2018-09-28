Entrepreneurship is alive and well in the Chippewa Valley.
The Chippewa County Economic Development Corp. and local business came together Thursday night to put on an event entitled HATCH at the Chippewa River Distillery in Chippewa Falls.
The event brought six upstart businesses together to allow them each to pitch their business idea to a panel of local entrepreneurial judges. Each presenter had five minutes to present the idea in front of a live audience, and after their presentation they received questions from the four judges.
The winner of the event (as voted on by the panel of judges) would win $2,000 and the right to compete at the 2018 HATCH finals in Eau Claire next month against the Menomonie and Eau Claire HATCH finalists. However, the audience also had the opportunity to vote for their favorite presenter/business, and the people’s choice finalist also has the opportunity to compete at next month’s finals.
Charlie Walker, president and CEO of CCEDC, said the intent of the event is to spotlight the wealth of innovative business ideas in the Chippewa Valley.
“The purpose of this event is, one, exposure of these ideas and business plans,” Walker said. “Two, to get some of the high wealth individuals and investors that are in the room to realize that there are still great ideas in the Chippewa Valley they can invest in. Also, it is an opportunity for these entrepreneurs to practice their pitch. They get some experience thoroughly communicating their vision, growth strategies and everything associated with pitching an idea.”
Walker said the Chippewa River Distillery was the right choice for the event due to its own achievements in the Chippewa Valley.
“We chose the Chippewa River Distillery because the owners are entrepreneurs (Jim Stirn and Kurt Schneider),” Walker said. “He has a success story of his own, and we really want these entrepreneurs to see that the Chippewa Valley is a great place to start your business and cultivate your ideas.”
The six participants included Alyssa Van Doorn and Christine Unttiedt (7 Day Glow LLC, a three-part skin care system), Bill Mattle (SMARTcare Software, a healthcare management company), Ed Holand (Scrape Solutions, a commercial kitchen cleaning device), Gary Ramsden and Rob Duncan (Silvermine Stone Company, a labor saving Stack-N-Tack construction product), Josh Shefner (Blue Mangoes, a tropical dehydrated fruit product) and Bob Swan (Campervan North America, a vehicle rental company).
The presenters traveled from locations such as Milwaukee, Montana and other locations around the Chippewa Valley to present their ideas in front of a silent audience throughout the night.
After all six presenters had spoken, the audience voted Josh Shefner and his company Blue Mangoes as their favorite of the night. Blue Mangoes focuses on the building of dehumidifying units in rural countries in order to utilize often wasted fruit to take it to market and help struggling communities thrive.
Shefner said the award is great to receive even though it doesn’t come attached with prize money.
“Wisconsin has been an awesome home for Blue Mangoes,” Shefner said. “This was amazing to get support from the people we’ve met up here, we didn’t go home for the cash, but we’re going home with this award so it’s awesome.”
After the judges deliberated for 10 minutes or so, they chose Gary Ramsden and Rob Duncan’s Silvermine Stone Company as the winning pitch of the night. The company’s main product is a patented construction material entitled Stack-N-Tack, a product that requires a fourth of the time to install in the home.
Silvermine Stone Company representative Gary Ramsden said the award is a tremendous validator for the company.
“It is wonderful to have the voters’ confidence in what our product is, what we’re doing and where this company is going,” Ramsden said. “It is going to be a tremendous advantage to help us continue to grow and you’ll be hearing more from us.”
The 2018 HATCH finale is set to take place on Nov. 8. in Eau Claire, where the finalists will compete for the $5,000 grand prize.
