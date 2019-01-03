Messages of love and support collected during a time of recovery will now make their way to a new home.
For the past month the Irvine Park Welcome Center in Chippewa Falls, home to holiday season staple the Christmas Village, has been home to a special Christmas tree. This tree has been adorned with green ornaments and decorations to honor the three local Girl Scouts and one mother from Troop 3055 who were struck and killed by a truck while volunteering alongside a highway a few months ago.
The memorial only grew over the holiday season, as community members were encouraged to write brief messages for the Girl Scouts and its fallen members to adorn the tree with. Over the course of the season dozens of messages were left on the tree’s branches, adding new life to an already vibrant attraction.
Mary Brunstad, volunteer for 25 years at Irvine Park, said the outpouring of support and love shown from the community was overwhelming to witness.
“It was just so heartwarming,” Brunstad said. “It went above and beyond expectations. It was the best Christmas present we could’ve asked for. When I looked at the tree, and all of the messages on it, it was no longer a tree it was a living and breathing tribute. It took on a whole new personality because of the people who were adding their own thoughts. It was more than I could have ever expected.”
Early this week the messages were collected and taken back to the Eau Claire Girl Scout office and Renee Ericson, a Girl Scout membership engagement coordinator, said the messages will have a few uses.
According to Ericson, some of the messages will be photographed to be preserved, while some will be gifted to the families of the fallen Girl Scouts. The organization will decide on what to do with the remaining messages o love and support in a time of heartache.
Brunstad said multiple Girl Scout troops visited the snowy Chippewa Falls Welcome Center to show their support. Many left messages and gathered together to heal, and a troop from Eau Claire held a short ceremony to show their support.
While the tree was a memorial, it didn’t strike a mournful tone.
“It just took a bit of creativity,” Brunstad said. “It was alive with color. It was bright and positive for the little girls — it wasn’t a sad tree. It made it a tree that when people would come in would bring a smile to their face and warm their heart. It would lift them up and hopefully take away some of their sadness.”
