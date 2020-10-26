Local doctors again ask Trump to cancel rally amidst area COVID-19 surge

Just several weeks ago, the doctors made the same plea with the president, who was scheduled to host a rally at the La Crosse Regional Airport. The rally was eventually moved to Janesville and subsequently cancelled because of his COVID-19 diagnosis and hospitalization.

The doctors pointed to past Trump events across the region and country that have led to an increase in cases, including in Marathon County, where at least one case was linked to a rally and cases increased by more than 50% two weeks after the rally was held.

They also criticized the president for not modeling or encourage proper safety protocols that his own White House task force recommends.

“In recent days, Trump has said repeatedly that he’s tired of COVID-19. He says Americans are tired of COVID-19. He’s right, people are tired. Physicians are tired, we’re tired of watching people get COVID-19 and struggle to breathe and sometimes die,” said Dr. Ann Helms, a neurologist from Milwaukee.