Longtime teacher and coach Steve Roesler will be inducted into the McDonell Hall of Fame on Saturday, May 4 at McDonell Central Catholic High School.
Roesler was the head coach of the boys and girls track teams at McDonell for 35 years. He coached 41 individual state champions, including at least one in each of the 14 events, and eight relay teams that took first at state. He was named the Central Wisconsin Catholic Conference (CWCC) coach of the year five times.
Roesler led the girls track team to four Wisconsin Independent School Athletic Association (WISAA) state team titles, including the first state championship for any McDonell sport in 1984. He also helped the girls to a state runner-up finish, seven conference titles, two regional titles and two sectional titles.
On the boys side, Roesler led the track team to a WISAA state title in 1985, three state runner-up finishes, three conference titles and two regional championships.
Roesler also spent over 30 years as a volleyball coach at various levels, including a three-year stint as the varsity head coach that included a regional championship.
In addition to 14 total years as the school’s athletic director (AD) spanning two stints, Roesler spent a decade as a football assistant coach and four years as the boys basketball junior varsity coach.
Roesler is currently wrapping up his 44th year at McDonell. He began his teaching career there in January of 1975, and coaching closely followed. In addition to teaching and coaching, he was an assistant principal, middle school AD, volunteer bus driver, and chaperoned countless field trips, dances, and community events.
The Hall of Fame celebration is free to the public and starts at 4:00 p.m. following a social hour that begins at 3:00 p.m. at McDonell. Please RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/y2qu54xe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.