Nine new active COVID-19 cases reported in Chippewa County

Chippewa County confirmed nine new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total in the county to 454.

These nine additional active cases brings the county total to 60.

No new individuals were released from isolation, keeping the total at 394 individuals currently released from isolation. Chippewa County saw 88 negative test results in the last day, bringing the total of negative results in Chippewa County to 13,383.

Chippewa County currently has no COVID-19 induced hospitalizations or deaths.

The state of Wisconsin has 97,279 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far, of which 12,839 are active. A total of 83,184 COVID-19 cases have been released from isolation throughout the state and 1,315,258 negative test results have been reported.

Currently there have been 1,283 deaths from COVID-19 in Wisconsin.