One of Chippewa Falls’ largest events of the year is officially underway.
The Northern Wisconsin State Fair is an annual summer highlight in Chippewa Falls and features a variety of entertainment and food options, carnival rides, agriculture competitions and exhibits, and the 122nd edition opened Wednesday night to citywide acclaim.
A large attraction every night during the fair is the national act mainstage entertainment.
Wednesday night’s country headliner the Roots and Boots '90s Electric Throwdown Tour featuring Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye show drew a strong audience and had people singing and dancing, as the performance started just after a few doses of rain cooled the fairgrounds.
Fairgoer and Chippewa Falls resident Amanda Meyer said she continues to come back to the fair every year to see performances like the one Wednesday night.
“This is a really fun place to watch a show,” Meyer said. “Me and my family live pretty close by, so to see so many new faces every year is real treat. A lot of the shows at the fair are free once you get in, so to see big name acts come through is something we like to take advantage of when we can.”
A new aspect of the fair on display Wednesday night was the wider variety of food items on sale. The traditional cheese curds, ice cream and hot dogs were for sale of course, but new to the fair Wednesday night was shrimp, Mexican food and a wide assortment of meat and dessert options.
Fairgoer and father of two young boys Jason Thompson said his family really enjoys the food and said the fair wouldn’t be the same without it.
“Without some mini donuts or cheese curds, the fair wouldn’t be the same,” Thompson said. “We end up spending more money on food than anything else, and we’ve been coming here ever since our kids were born so it has really become kind of a tradition every summer for us. As long as they keep putting it on, we’ll keep coming back.”
Other unique attractions on display Wednesday night was music by rock band Contradiction, a bungee jump, exhibits showcasing the history of the fair, slides and many more attractions.
The fair will continue through Sunday and admission is $10 for adults, children ages 6-11 are $5 and children 6 and under are free.
Parking on the grounds is $5 and for more information you can visit the NWSF website at www.nwsfa.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.