Drinking German beer straight from a stein, dancing to polkas in period accurate lederhosen, eating so much strudel your stomach gets culture shock and making Chippewa Falls feel like Munich, Germany.
The 16th annual Chippewa Valley Oktoberfest took place the past Friday through Sunday at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds and it was an event filled with fan favorite aspects as well as new additions.
One of the new additions to the festival this year was on Saturday when the UW-Eau Claire German club hosted a traditional Stammtisch, or German drinking session. Stammtisch attendee Michael Turner said it is cool to see younger Oktoberfest attendees.
“I like to see the younger generation enjoying Oktoberfest,” Turner said. “It isn’t the kind of event you’d think would attract young people, but I’m happy to see them coming out and enjoying the activities.”
Another new addition to this year’s festival was more beer options, including local brewer Brewster Bros. This adds to the overwhelming sense of local craft brewing talent on display, which already boasted powerhouse Leinenkugel’s with a full lineup of beers available for purchase.
Main beer tent patron Aaron Culver said the beer options are one of the main reasons he has come to the festival every year for the past seven years.
“The drinks every year are great,” Culver said. “I remember the first year I came I was blown away by how many beer options there were. Usually when you come to local versions of Oktoberfest you get the usual choices you’d find at any dive bar. But when I came here, there were German options, and more local options than I was used to. It was a great experience, so I look forward to it every year.”
One of the aspects of Oktoberfest apparent to anyone who roams the ground is the overwhelming family-friendly atmosphere. Unlike other events that feature alcoholic beverages as a main attraction, walking around the festival patrons would often witness many small children, their parents and multiple generations walking together and taking part in a traditional German environment.
The festival also featured kid friendly attractions such as animals, outdoor performance stages and stands and activities within the multiple buildings on the fair grounds.
Oktoberfest attendee and mother of three Karen Andrews said her family comes to Oktoberfest to spend time together as a family in a safe environments.
“My kids really love Oktoberfest,” Andrews said. “They aren’t used to seeing these kind of outfits and seeing this type of culture, so they really get a kick out of it. We are really trying to open their minds to other cultures, because this time in their lives they are like sponges. The more positive diversity we can expose them to the better I think.”
In addition to the new attractions and the kid friendly environment, the festival was filled with both traditional German and other styles of music throughout the three-day festival. Polkas could be heard in the main tent, brass ensembles frequented the open-air stage at the east end of the grounds and more than 20 bands took to the stage throughout the festival.
Saturday featured many traditional polka acts, and attendee Jacob Enerson said he enjoyed hearing this particular style of music at Oktoberfest.
“I never hear polka most of the year, so hearing it here really puts me in the mood to drink,” Enerson said. “At this point it just reminds me of all of the memories me and my friends have had at Oktoberfest, so every year the polka music is great to hear.”
Enerson said he plans to attend Oktoberfest for the foreseeable future after having fun again at this year’s edition of the festival.
“Oh, of course I’ll come back,” Enerson said. “It’s great to see so many people come out and have a good time together. As long as there is good beer and good people I’ll be here every year.”
