Giant crab people, witty one liners, a cookie cutter plot and two-and-a-half hours of unfiltered fun.
“Aquaman” is the latest film offering from DC Comics and Warner Brothers Pictures in the DC extended universe of movies. Following up 2017’s financial and critical disappointment, “Justice League,” the James Wan-directed film — starring Jason Momoa as the titular character and Amber Heard as Mera — is clearly a course correction toward a more crowd satisfying experience.
This movie is pure fun and it was clearly not taking itself too seriously from its inception.
Aquaman is one move away from winking at the camera throughout the film, the underwater creatures are vibrant and out of this world and the music throughout the film sets a tone which is reminiscent of the early ’90s morning cartoons of days gone by. A film about an underwater superhero who talks to fish and rides a giant seahorse shouldn’t be serious, and thankfully this film is not.
Momoa delivers a standout performance in “Aquaman.” His natural charm shines through during every scene he is in, and even though his chemistry with Heard is a bit lacking, it doesn’t stop Momoa from from producing a performance that will have him working in the action genre for years to come.
However, where the film struggles is in the portrayal of the characters outside of Momoa and the plot itself. Amber Heard is abysmal in the film. She is increasingly one-note, and throughout the film she seems unclear of what her purpose is in the film besides to spout exposition and do whatever the plot needs her to do at any given moment to get Aquaman out of an air-tight jam.
If you’re going into “Aquaman” and hoping for a unique plot, and not just a unique setting, then you’re going to be more disappointed than a six-year-old who gets socks on Christmas morning.
If you want to skip the movie and just get the gist, here’s a simple recipe to conjure it in your head: Take “Thor: Ragnorak,” sprinkle in some “Ready Player One,” “Black Panther” and “The Lord of the Rings Trilogy,” and add water (pun intended). That’s not a huge negative as these are all quality movies, but it leaves the viewer with a bland taste in their mouth — nutritionally satisfying, but lacking.
In addition to the cliché plot and some lackluster performances, the film stuffs way too much plot and information into its running time. Characters regularly stop to give a few minutes of exposition-heavy dialogue, you travel to an a dizzying number of settings in quick succession and the film ends about 20 minutes after it should have.
On the other hand, some veteran actors help keep this film above water (again, pun intended). Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko is a standout, Patrick Wilson as Orm Marius is solid as the main antagonist, and Nicole Kidman as Queen Atlanna — even in limited screen time — provides a level of experience that allow the film to be taken perhaps more seriously than it should be.
If you want a low-stakes good time at the movie theater, this movie is for you. If you want to be assaulted by beautiful visuals, and don’t require a cerebral plot, this movie is for you. But if you are looking for the next “The Dark Knight,” this film is not for you.
My final rating for “Aquaman” is a strong 7/10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.