A unique event is set to pair two things together to help out a local nonprofit.
Leinenkugel’s Leinie Lodge and the Chippewa County Humane Association are teaming up Paws and Pints, an event running from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Leinie Lodge in Chippewa Falls. The Humane Association will be bringing four adoptable dogs and potentially other animals who are currently up for adoption, and attendees will have the opportunity to hear more about the organization while enjoying a tasty alcoholic beverage. No ticket or cover fee is required.
Holly Morrison, Chippewa County Humane Association shelter manger, said the two entities have collaborated in the past and this event is a great opportunity to tell people about all of the services the Humane Association provides.
“It’s an event to help get us out there and to let people know that we’re even here,” Morrison said. “People who are new to the area might not know where we are because we’re kind of out of town, so it’s fun to get to meet new faces at events like this.”
This event coincides with a national effort to get pets in need adopted by new families, in what is known as “National Adopt a Pet Day.” This day is recognized annually on April 30 and was created by the American Humane Association to help raise awareness for the large amount of animals currently up for adoption in America and the many nonprofit organizations caring for them and trying to find them a family.
Morrison said the patio area at the lodge will be filled with a variety of different animals, even some who have been adopted by new families and are coming back to say hello and show all of the progress they’ve made after being adopted. She said their goal is to continue this progress and find new homes for these loyal animals as soon as possible.
“Our ultimate goal is to get all four dogs we bring adopted,” Morrison said. “But in reality, we just want to get some applications for the dogs and get the opportunity to talk to people. It’ll be just like a big dog park.”
The goal for Paws and Pints is to ultimately get dogs, cats and other animals adopted, but Morrison said people don’t have to adopt a pet on the spot to contribute to the Chippewa County Humane Association.
“There are a lot of ways the people who attend can contribute other than just adopting,” Morrison said. “If they can’t adopt, they can donate. If they can’t donate, they can foster. If they can’t foster they can volunteer. We just want to get as many people involved as we can.”
For more information on the Paws and Pints event, visit the event page online.
