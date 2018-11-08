Annie is a large three-and-a-half year old female newfoundland dog who is sweet and great with kids of any age.
She is up-to-date on her vaccinations, is spayed and eager to find a loving home (hopefully one with no other dogs).
For more information on Annie, or any of the other animals available for adoption at the Chippewa County Humane Association, you can call them at (715) 382-4832, or visit their location in Chippewa Falls at 10501 County Hwy S, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.