Annie
Buy Now
PARKER REED, The Herald

Annie is a large three-and-a-half year old female newfoundland dog who is sweet and great with kids of any age.

She is up-to-date on her vaccinations, is spayed and eager to find a loving home (hopefully one with no other dogs).

For more information on Annie, or any of the other animals available for adoption at the Chippewa County Humane Association, you can call them at (715) 382-4832, or visit their location in Chippewa Falls at 10501 County Hwy S, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Chippewa Herald reporter

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.