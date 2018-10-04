Arabella
Buy Now
PARKER REED, The Herald

Arabella is a 2-year-old black lab who has displayed her love for people since arriving at the Chippewa County Humane Association.

While her love for humans is ever present, she has slight anxiety when around younger children and other dogs and cats. Her desired home is a quiet one filled with older kids and no other pets.

Arabella is up to date on all of her vaccinations and is spayed. She is currently available for adoption.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.