Arabella is a 2-year-old black lab who has displayed her love for people since arriving at the Chippewa County Humane Association.
While her love for humans is ever present, she has slight anxiety when around younger children and other dogs and cats. Her desired home is a quiet one filled with older kids and no other pets.
Arabella is up to date on all of her vaccinations and is spayed. She is currently available for adoption.
