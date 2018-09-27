Pet Profile: Benny and Frankie
Frankie (left) and Benny (right) are two guinea pigs looking for a good home in the Chippewa Valley.

 PARKER REED, The Herald

Benny and Frankie are two male guinea pigs looking for a home in the Chippewa valley. Benny is three-years-old and Frankie is six-months-old.

Since coming into the Humane Association the pair has been inseparable, so the Humane Association is hoping to place them in a home together.

This sweet, calm and human friendly duo is suitable for any type of home and any type of living situation.

