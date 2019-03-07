Betty is a six-year-old Chihuahua mix at the Chippewa County Humane Association who is looking for a home.
She is spayed and up-to-date on all of her vaccinations and ready for adoption. She'd do best in a quiet home with a family who would be available during the day to spend time with her.
For more information on Betty, and all of the other animals up for adoption, contact the Chippewa County Humane Association at (715) 382-4832 or visit their Chippewa Falls location at 10501 County Hwy S, 54729.
