Bolt is a 10-month-old rat terrier mix who is currently up for adoption at the Chippewa County Humane Association.
She is up-to-date on all of her vaccinations, is spayed and very energetic.
While Bolt may need a bit more behavior training, she would make a great fit for any home without young children and cats and an owner who is very active.
For more information on Bolt and other animals up for adoption at the Chippewa County Humane Association, you can call them at (715) 382-4832 or visit them at 10501 County Hwy S, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.
