Milo (left) and Bruce (right) are domestic-short-hair cats who came into the Chippewa County Humane Association together.
They are both three-years-old, up-to-date on all of their vaccinations, are neutered and would make a great addition to any home without dogs.
For more information on Bruce and Milo you can call the Chippewa Humane Association at (715) 382-4832 or visit their Chippewa Falls location at 10501 County Hwy S, 54729.
