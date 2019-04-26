Diana is a two-year-old staff-mix who is up for adoption from the Chippewa Humane Association.
She is up-to-date on all of her vaccinations, is spayed and ready to bring her sweet and loving personality to your home.
For more information on Diana and the other animals up-for-adoption from the Chippewa Humane Association you can call them at (715) 382-4832 or visit their Chippewa Falls location at 10501 County Hwy S, 54729.
