Effie is a one-year-old cat who is receiving her first round of vaccinations and is being spayed next week.
She is a sweet free ranging cat who gets along well with humans, other cats and other dogs as long as they aren't too high energy. Effie would fit most any type of home.
For more information on Effie and the other animals up for adoption at the Chippewa County Humane Association, you can call (715) 382-4832 or visit their office at 10501 County Hwy S, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.