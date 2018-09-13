Pet Profile: Hadley
Buy Now
PARKER REED, The Herald

Hadley is a one-year-old domestic short hair cat who enjoys being around both humans and other felines.

She came into the Humane Association as a stray, and is current on all of her vaccinations except for her FIV shot.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Hadley would do well in most every type of home environment and her cool and even temperament will make her a welcomed addition to your home.

0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.