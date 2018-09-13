Pet Profile: Hadley

Hadley is a one-year-old domestic short hair cat who enjoys being around both humans and other felines.
She came into the Humane Association as a stray, and is current on all of her vaccinations except for her FIV shot.
Hadley would do well in most every type of home environment and her cool and even temperament will make her a welcomed addition to your home.
