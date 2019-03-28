Holly is a two-year-old dilute tortie cat who is looking for a home.
She is up-to-date on all of her vaccinations, is spayed and would be a great fit for any family who is eager to give her all the attention she can get.
For more information on Holly, and the other animals up for adoption at the Chippewa Humane County Association, you can call them at 715-382-4832, or visit their Chippewa Falls location at 10501 County Hwy S, 54729.
