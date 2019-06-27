{{featured_button_text}}
Honey
PARKER REED, The Herald

Honey is a two-year-old female puggle who is a looking for a new home.

She is up-to-date on all of her vaccinations, is spayed and would make a great fit for a quiet home with older kids.

For more information on Honey and the rest of the animals up for adoption at the Chippewa County Humane Association you can call them at 715-382-4832 or visit their Chippewa Falls location at 10501 County Hwy S, 54729.

