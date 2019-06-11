It's kitten season, so that means a wide assortment of kittens are up for adoption at the Chippewa County Humane Association.
These kittens continue to arrive almost daily, are available in a wide variety of colors and range from 8-16 weeks old.
The adoption fee for these friendly felines is $70 and also require a spay/neuter refundable $50 deposit.
For more information on these little balls of fur, call the Chippewa County Humane Association at (715) 382-4832 or visit their Chippewa Falls location at 10501 County Hwy S, 54729.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.