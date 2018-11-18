Lexis
PARKER REED, The Herald

Lexis is a 10-year-old domestic short-hair cat with a sweet quiet demeanor.

She is up-to-date on all of her vaccinations, is spayed, gets along with other cats and looking to join a nice quiet home.

For more information on Lexis, you can contact the Chippewa County Humane Assocation at (715) 382-4832 or visit their Chippewa Falls location at 10501 County Hwy S, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Chippewa Herald reporter

